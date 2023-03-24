Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells $89,036.82 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $89,036.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 475,843 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,542.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Melissa Baird sold 11,943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,280.26.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $9.41 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.