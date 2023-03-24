Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Lowered by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after acquiring an additional 345,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after buying an additional 672,414 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $78.53 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.38.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.