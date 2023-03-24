Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.17.
Home Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of HBCP stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.67. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $43.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Home Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Home Bancorp
Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
