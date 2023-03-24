Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.67. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $43.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $39.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.