Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Shares of HON traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.92. 592,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,625. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

