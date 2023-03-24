Hooked Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.50 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00006794 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $94.57 million and $40.50 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00353666 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.12 or 0.25705665 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.96610892 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $48,631,575.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

