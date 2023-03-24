Hop Protocol Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $949,269.72 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

