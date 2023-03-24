Horizen (ZEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.23 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $10.66 or 0.00037948 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $143.88 million and approximately $21.23 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00130915 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00057619 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001878 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,502,612 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

