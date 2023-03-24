Horizon Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 577,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $39.82 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

