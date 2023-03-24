Horizon Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 2.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $61.69.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

