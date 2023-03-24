Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 11,525 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Horizon Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 7.7% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 86,127 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

