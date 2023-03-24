Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 5,130 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

