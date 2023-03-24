Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 1.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $127.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.