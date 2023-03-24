Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

BMY opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

