Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $632.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $602.35 and its 200 day moving average is $539.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

