Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $234.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

