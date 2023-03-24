Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 7,406 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.65.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

