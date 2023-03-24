ICON (ICX) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $208.89 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 950,719,618 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

