ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.19

ICTS International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27.

ICTS International Company Profile

ICTS International NV engages in the provision of security technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Aviation Security and Other Aviation Services, and Authentication Technology. The Corporate segment refers to non-operational expenses. The Aviation Security and Other Aviation Services segment offers security and other aviation services to airlines and airport authorities, predominantly in Europe, and the United States of America.

