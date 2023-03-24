Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.43. 75,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.