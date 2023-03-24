Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Now Covered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 66.22% from the company’s current price.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 0.61. Immunocore has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 1,003.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

