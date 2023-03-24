Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Immunovant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Immunovant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $15.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.00. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,525.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,525.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

