Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lifted to “Market Perform” at SVB Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,538. Incyte has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

