Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lifted to “Market Perform” at SVB Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.64.
Incyte Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ INCY traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,538. Incyte has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
