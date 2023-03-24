Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.54.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $72.26 on Monday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.