Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.54.
Incyte Price Performance
Shares of Incyte stock opened at $72.26 on Monday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte
In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.