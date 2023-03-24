indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Down 4.9%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 604,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,887,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 9.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. indie Semiconductor’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $243,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,197.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 429,507 shares of company stock worth $4,061,451. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Amundi purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.