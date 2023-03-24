Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.93

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.35. Infinite Group shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 1,334 shares.

Infinite Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $715,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Infinite Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.