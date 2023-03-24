InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) CEO Richard Dilorio Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) CEO Richard Dilorio bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,210.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,673. The stock has a market cap of $151.44 million, a P/E ratio of 741.74 and a beta of 1.20. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in InfuSystem by 1.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in InfuSystem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 105,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 8.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 2.0% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 159,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

