Insider Buying: Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Insider Acquires A$10,295.00 in Stock

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Rating) insider Bernard (Bernie) Landy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,295.00 ($6,909.40).

Bisalloy Steel Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79.

Get Bisalloy Steel Group alerts:

Bisalloy Steel Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bisalloy Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Bisalloy Steel Group Company Profile

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates under the BISALLOY brand name. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels. The company also provides protection steel products. It serves mining, construction, general fabrication, and pressure vessel defense industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.