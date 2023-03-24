Insider Buying: Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Purchases 126,500 Shares of Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Rating) insider Peter Mann acquired 126,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$44,275.00 ($29,714.77).
Bravura Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.71.
About Bravura Solutions
See Also
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 14 Best Consumer Staples Dividend Stocks
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With These Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bravura Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravura Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.