Insider Buying: Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Purchases 126,500 Shares of Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVSGet Rating) insider Peter Mann acquired 126,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$44,275.00 ($29,714.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.71.

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

