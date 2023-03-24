Insider Buying: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Director Acquires C$96,796.00 in Stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) Director William John Cox purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,796.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($1.01). The business had revenue of C$5.03 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

