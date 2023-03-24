Insider Buying: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,138.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

FMBH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $544.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $40.70.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.97 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.11%. As a group, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 146,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMBH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

