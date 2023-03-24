Insider Buying: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,138.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %
FMBH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $544.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $40.70.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.97 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.11%. As a group, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 146,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on FMBH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About First Mid Bancshares
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 14 Best Consumer Staples Dividend Stocks
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With These Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.