Insider Buying: FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$190.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,200.00.

Jeremy Alan Rakusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 1,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.00, for a total value of C$191,000.00.

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV opened at C$184.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$145.76 and a 52-week high of C$198.68. The firm has a market cap of C$8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$188.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$174.58.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 6.1513158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.299 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

