Insider Buying: Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Buys A$11,600.00 in Stock

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Rating) insider Geoff Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,600.00 ($7,785.23).

On Monday, March 13th, Geoff Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Future Generation Global Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.79), for a total value of A$11,700.00 ($7,852.35).

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

