Insider Buying: GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Buys £29,379 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,078.84).

GSK Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,437.80 ($17.66) on Friday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,434.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,404.95. The company has a market capitalization of £58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,295.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.27.

GSK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,495.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About GSK

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,400 ($17.19) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.56) target price on GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.29) price target on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($21.25) price target on GSK in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.32).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

