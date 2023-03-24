Insider Buying: GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Buys £29,379 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,078.84).
GSK Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,437.80 ($17.66) on Friday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,434.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,404.95. The company has a market capitalization of £58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,295.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.27.
GSK Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,495.50%.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
