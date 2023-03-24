Insider Buying: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,730 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,407.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,591,969 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,759.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Christopher Harborne purchased 12,856 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.44.
- On Friday, March 17th, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,398 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,834.50.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Christopher Harborne purchased 9,215 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $71,416.25.
- On Monday, March 13th, Christopher Harborne acquired 2,243 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $17,383.25.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Christopher Harborne bought 4,874 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $37,773.50.
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $14,329.75.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,122 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $8,695.50.
- On Monday, February 27th, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,666 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $36,161.50.
- On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Harborne bought 1,887 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,624.25.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance
Innovative Solutions and Support stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.26. 12,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.91. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.
Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
