Insider Buying: Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA) Insider Acquires A$16,200.00 in Stock

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA – Get Rating) insider Bryce Carmine purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$16,200.00 ($10,872.48).

Bryce Carmine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Bryce Carmine purchased 181,819 shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.09 ($13,422.88).

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

