Insider Buying: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Acquires $240,900.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,972.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 5,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $134,050.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 10,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $297,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.46. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.18.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $366.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

