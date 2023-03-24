Insider Buying: Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK) Senior Officer Acquires C$15,000.00 in Stock

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Matthew Arthur Thomas Turner purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Rockhaven Resources Stock Up 8.3 %

CVE:RK opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.61. Rockhaven Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.11.

Rockhaven Resources Company Profile

Rockhaven Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Klaza gold-silver property that includes 1,478 mineral claims covering an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon Territory.

