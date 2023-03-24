Insider Buying: Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK) Senior Officer Acquires C$15,000.00 in Stock

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Matthew Arthur Thomas Turner purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.
Rockhaven Resources Stock Up 8.3 %
CVE:RK opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.61. Rockhaven Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.11.
Rockhaven Resources Company Profile
