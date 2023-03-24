Insider Buying: Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Director Purchases C$48,800.00 in Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) Director Allan Brett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.99.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sangoma Technologies

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Further Reading

