Insider Buying: Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Insider Buys A$70,500.00 in Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Wilkins bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.82 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of A$70,500.00 ($47,315.44).

Scentre Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.80.

Scentre Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Scentre Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Scentre Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.33%.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

