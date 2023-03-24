Insider Buying: Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Senior Officer Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WPRT traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.13. 49,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$194.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

