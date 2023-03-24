Insider Selling: Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Sells C$14,300.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 2,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$14,300.00.

Patrick Melanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Patrick Melanson bought 1,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$2,525.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Patrick Melanson sold 1,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total value of C$4,810.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Patrick Melanson sold 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$23,814.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Patrick Melanson bought 4,201 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$20,200.51.

TSE BDI opened at C$5.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.92. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$7.29. The company has a market cap of C$359.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.38.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDI. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

