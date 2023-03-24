Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$403,875.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$403,875.00.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total value of C$400,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total value of C$374,512.50.

On Monday, January 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.89, for a total value of C$369,468.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut bought 612 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,776.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

TSE CNQ opened at C$70.59 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$58.75 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.08.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.14.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

