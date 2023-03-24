Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Sells 19,297 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,759,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,598. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 86,666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Read More

