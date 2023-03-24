Insider Selling: Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,649.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $54,050.00.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.34. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IE. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

