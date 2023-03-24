Insider Selling: SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer Sells C$53,958.30 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.26, for a total transaction of C$53,958.30.

SSR Mining Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE SSRM opened at C$19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.01 and a 52 week high of C$31.00.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SSR Mining

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

