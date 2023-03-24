Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tyra Biosciences Price Performance
TYRA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 68,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $651.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,020.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 58,401 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
