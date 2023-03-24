Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

TYRA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 68,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $651.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,020.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 58,401 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tyra Biosciences

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYRA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.