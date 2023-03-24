Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells 7,121 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72.

Yelp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of YELP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Yelp by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

