Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned 0.05% of Insperity worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $114.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.74 and a 1 year high of $125.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

