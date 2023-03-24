Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.45. 42,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,200. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $229.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.23 and its 200 day moving average is $185.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

