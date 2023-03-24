Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,578 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 5.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.32. 1,665,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.